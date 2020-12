MASON CITY, Iowa – Some stolen rings have led to a not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Tylor Christopher Anderson, 30 of Forest City, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree theft. He was arrested after law enforcement said Anderson brought three stolen rings to EZ Pawn in Mason City on October 5. The rings, valued at over $1,500, were taken in a residential burglary.

Anderson’s trial is set to begin on February 9, 2021.