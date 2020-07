MASON CITY, Iowa – A man law enforcement says was arrested with 10 to 12 pounds of marijuana is pleading not guilty.

Cordale Lamont Williams, 21 of Clive, was arrested on May 6 after he was pulled over on Interstate 35 near the Rockwell exit. Authorities say the pot was found in the trunk of the SUV Williams was driving.

A trial has been set to begin on September 15. Williams is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.