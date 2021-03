DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is pleading not guilty to a string of burglaries.

Brandon Scott Thibadeau, 27 of West Union, is charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities say he committed multiple burglaries in the Fort Atkinson area between February 2 and February 11.

Thibadeau is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 21 in Winneshiek County District Court.