Trial set over meth, $100k found in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - An Owatonna man is pleading not guilty to drug dealing after law enforcement said he was found with over $100,000 in cash and roughly 40 grams of methamphetamine.

Adam Edward Heldreth, 36, is charged in Dodge County District Court with first-degree drug sales, importing a controlled substance across state lines, carrying a pistol without a permit, and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Heldreth was arrested after a traffic stop on January 17 in Kasson. He was a passenger in a vehicle that court documents described as looking like it was "lived in" and a K9 dog brought to the scene indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Investigators say $110,480 in cash was found in the vehicle, along with about 40 grams of meth.

Heldreth is scheduled to stand trial on June 7. He's being held in the Steele County Jail on $500,000 bond.