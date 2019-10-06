MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is set to stand trial on a variety of drug charges.
Jordan Mitchell Rosenberg, 24 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana wax, possession with intent to deliver marijuana oil, possession of LSD, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Rosenberg’s home was searched on August 26 and authorities say they found four ounces of marijuana wax, 9 tetrahydrocannabinol oil vaporizer cartridges, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two hits of LSD, and scales and packing materials.
His trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.
Related Content
- Trial set over marijuana products, LSD, and mushrooms
- Mason City man arrested for pot, LSD, and mushrooms
- "Movie money" trial set
- Man jailed for intent to deliver meth, marijuana, cocaine and mushrooms in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Trial set in Rochester shooting
- Trial set in Rochester robbery
- Trial set in Rochester gunfire
- Man caught with lots of marijuana products gets probation
- New trial set for Charles City killer
- Trial set in fatal Hancock County crash
Scroll for more content...