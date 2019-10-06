Clear

Trial set over marijuana products, LSD, and mushrooms

Jordan Rosenberg
Mason City man arrested after search of his home.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is set to stand trial on a variety of drug charges.

Jordan Mitchell Rosenberg, 24 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana wax, possession with intent to deliver marijuana oil, possession of LSD, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Rosenberg’s home was searched on August 26 and authorities say they found four ounces of marijuana wax, 9 tetrahydrocannabinol oil vaporizer cartridges, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two hits of LSD, and scales and packing materials.

His trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.

