Trial set over four Austin drug deals in one week

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of dealing drugs four separate times in a week is pleading not guilty.

Robert Edward Collins, 45 of Austin, is charged with two counts of first-degree drugs sales, second-degree drug sales, and third-degree drug sales.

Authorities say the crimes all happened between May 6 and May 13 with Collins selling a total of 33.7 grams of methamphetamine and 23.57 grams of heroin to a confidential informant.

Collins is being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond. His trial is set to begin on August 23.