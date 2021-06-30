Trial set over embezzling at Mason City fast food restaurant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from her fast food employer is pleading not guilty.

Stacy Danele Anderson, 46 of Mason City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft.

Investigators say she was a manager at Burger King and voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then taking the money from the voided orders for herself. Court documents say this happened between February 1 and May 5, resulting in the theft of over $1,500.

Anderson is set to stand trial beginning September 21.