Trial set over a pound of marijuana found in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man will stand trial for over a pound of raw marijuana discovered in Hancock County.

Nathan Ray Veal-Cox, 20 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and OWI-1st offense.

Law enforcement says Veal-Cox was pulled over on March 10 while driving on State Highway 17, just south of 170th Street. Authorities say the smell of marijuana was detected and Veal-Cox admitted to smoking the drug.

Court documents state that a search of Veal-Cox’ vehicle found over a pound of raw marijuana in the trunk, along with an unloaded handgun, ammunition, several bundles of U.S. currency, a digital scale, and other items used in selling marijuana.

Veal-Cox’ trial is scheduled to begin on June 9.