Trial set over Worth County car chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kensett man is pleading not guilty in a car chase than nearly ended in tragedy.

Justin Lee Mulliner, 37, is charged with eluding and driving while barred. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Mulliner over on August 3 because the deputy knew Mulliner did not have a valid driver’s license. That started a chase where Mulliner allegedly ran a stop sign crossing Highway 9 and almost hitting another vehicle at 370th Street.

Mulliner is not set to stand trial beginning January 20, 2021.