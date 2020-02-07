Clear
Trial set over Winnebago County collision that seriously injured six

Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to OWI.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:35 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is now set for a New Year’s morning head-on crash that left multiple people injured.

Michael Scott Olsen, 20 of Lake Mills, is pleading not guilty to six counts of serious injury by vehicle, six counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of OWI, and one count of possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

Olsen is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on January 1, 2019, when he crashed his pickup truck into a car around 2:21 am on 120th Avenue, about five miles northwest of Forest City. Authorities say the crash caused serious injuries to May Barrientes,

Taylor Pattison, Alex Fritze, Kayla Kittleson, Carter Hammervold, and Cole MIllsap.

Olsen’s trial is scheduled to start on April 8 in Winnebago County District Court.

