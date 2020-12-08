Trial set over Mason City gunshot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trying to force his way into an apartment and firing a gun is pleading not guilty.

Norance Adolf Reyerson, 58 of Mason City, is charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His trial is set to begin on February 9, 2021.

Mason City police say Reyerson had a confrontation with another person on November 7 in the 400 block of East State Street. Court documents say Ryerson pushed the victim as he tried to enter the apartment and when the door was closed, the victim heard a loud bang and officers say they found a bullet hole in the structure.

Court documents state that before the gunshot, Ryerson said “he has something” for the victim and reached down for an object.