Trial set over Hancock County rifle threats

Joshua Winders
Joshua Winders

Three men say defendant fired into the ground and told them to get off his property.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a North Iowa man accused of threatening three people with a rifle.

Joshua Kelly Winders, 41 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say three men from Fertile went to Winders’ home on December 5, 2019. Investigators say two men went inside while the third waiting in their vehicle. Winders allegedly pointed a .22 rifle at the two men who entered his home, followed them outside, and fired several shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off his property.

The victims told law enforcement Winders threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they didn’t leave.

A trial is now scheduled to start on February 19 in Hancock County District Court.

