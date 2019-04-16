Trial set over Hancock County drug kits

GARNER, Iowa – A Klemme man accused of creating and selling “drug kits” is pleading not guilty.

Ronald Paul Chantrill, 55, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say an investigation into the North Iowa drug trade identified Chantrill as a dealer of methamphetamine and other narcotics. Court documents state a search of Chantrill’s home found meth, marijuana, amphetamines, pscilocyn, hydrocodone, alprazolam, Tramadol, Tizanidine, nabumetone, cyclobenzaprine, a digital scale, and multiple plastic baggies. The drugs were reportedly arranged into containers that each held multiple different narcotics.

Chantrill’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 29.