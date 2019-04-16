Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial set over Hancock County drug kits

Klemme man pleading not guilty to nine drug offenses.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Klemme man accused of creating and selling “drug kits” is pleading not guilty.

Ronald Paul Chantrill, 55, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say an investigation into the North Iowa drug trade identified Chantrill as a dealer of methamphetamine and other narcotics. Court documents state a search of Chantrill’s home found meth, marijuana, amphetamines, pscilocyn, hydrocodone, alprazolam, Tramadol, Tizanidine, nabumetone, cyclobenzaprine, a digital scale, and multiple plastic baggies. The drugs were reportedly arranged into containers that each held multiple different narcotics.

Chantrill’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 29.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Image

Local bells ring for Notre Dame.

Image

Anhydrous leak forces evacuation

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Community Events