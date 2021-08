CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is scheduled to stand trial over repeated vandalism at the same location.

Jared Lance Jennings, 28 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief. He’s accused of damaging vehicles, stealing security cameras, and damaging a camera in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City on July 1 and July 10.

Court documents say over $1,500 in damage was caused.

Jennings’ trial is set to start on October 21.