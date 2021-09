CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of robbery is pleading not guilty.

Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 25 of Charles City, is charged with second-degree robbery for an incident on July 27. Authorities say Vanderwerf struck someone in the face while trying to stealing money and other property from them in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.

Vanderwerf is set to stand trial starting on October 26.