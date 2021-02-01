Trial set over 80 mph chase through Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set over a high speed chase through Worth County.

Jordan Maurice Kellogg, 23 of Ionia, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree theft, eluding, and driving with a revoked license.

Kellogg was arrested after driving away from a December 19, 2020, traffic stop over no front license plate. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Kellogg sped away and eventually went airborne and crashed after a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Office the vehicle Kellogg was driving was reported stolen out of Waukon.

Kellogg’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 7.