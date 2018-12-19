Trial set in theft from Mason City Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a woman accused of stealing from the Salvation Army.
Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud. Cerro Gordo County prosecutors say Hitchcock stole a credit card from the Mason City Salvation Army office while she worked as a cleaning lady and used it to buy over $1,000 in personal items.
Law enforcement says the items were bought on October 23 and Hitchcock was arrested on November 2. Her trial is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2019.
