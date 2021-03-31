Trial set in major Kossuth County burglary

ALGONA, Iowa – Two men arrested after a 13-month burglary investigation are pleading not guilty.

Gabriel Truman Quisling, 24 of Spirit Lake, and Weston James Martinson, 23 of Buffalo Center, are charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Quisling is also accused of possession of marijuana-2nd offense.

Law enforcement says the two burglarized a home in rural Bancroft on January 11, 2020, and stole a large safe. Court documents state the safe held cash, jewelry, collector coins, personal papers, and documents all worth a total of over $10,000.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say evidence in this case was found in surrounding counties and into Minnesota.

Quisling is set to stand trial starting May 25. Martinson’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 1.