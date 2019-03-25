Clear
Trial finally set in fatal Fillmore County crash

Law enforcement says woman was killed in October 2017 collision.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is finally set in a fatal collision in Fillmore County.

Sarah Sexton, 38 of Stewartville, is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

She’s accused of driving through a stop sign at the intersection of Fillmore County Road 39 and County Road 2, hitting the vehicle driven by Duane Hodge. Authorities say the crash on October 17, 2017, seriously injured Duane and killed Joan Hodge.

Court documents state Sexton and her 13-year-old daughter were driving home from a volleyball tournament in Wykoff when the crash happened.

Sexton pleaded not guilty to all charges in December 2018 and is now scheduled to stand trial August 12.

