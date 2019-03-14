Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trial set in destructive Rochester pursuit

Scott Tester Scott Tester

Man accused of using deadly force against police.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A year-end chase that damaged four vehicles and a power pole is going to trial.

Scott Donald Tester, 30 of Chatfield, is pleading not guilty to three counts of 1st degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, 1st degree damage to property, and assault of a public safety dog.

He was arrested on December 29, 2019, after an Olmsted County pursuit where police say Tester rammed two people vehicles, hit and snapped a power pole, and crashed into a ditch. The chase started in the 200 block of 11th Avenue NE when police say they saw a stolen pickup truck and ended in the 1900 block of Viola Road NE.

Rochester police say one squad car was so badly damaged going after Tester that it had to be towed from the scene.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tacking Fog, Rain, and Flooding

Image

SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

Image

News outlet ban

Image

Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

Image

Cats Die in grim conditions

Image

Equality Act returns

Image

Opies opens

Image

Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Image

Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Image

Sensible Salting Practices

Community Events