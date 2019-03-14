Trial set in destructive Rochester pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A year-end chase that damaged four vehicles and a power pole is going to trial.

Scott Donald Tester, 30 of Chatfield, is pleading not guilty to three counts of 1st degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, 1st degree damage to property, and assault of a public safety dog.

He was arrested on December 29, 2019, after an Olmsted County pursuit where police say Tester rammed two people vehicles, hit and snapped a power pole, and crashed into a ditch. The chase started in the 200 block of 11th Avenue NE when police say they saw a stolen pickup truck and ended in the 1900 block of Viola Road NE.

Rochester police say one squad car was so badly damaged going after Tester that it had to be towed from the scene.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 15.