Trial set in deadly Steele County park stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled in a fatal summer stabbing in Steele County.

Hassan Nur Hassan, 29 of Owatonna, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and theft for the incident July 12, 2020, in the area of 600 Cherry Street in Owatonna.

Police officers were called to Dartt’s Park around 5:17 pm and found Mohamed Aweis Mohamed lying on the ground with a stab wound to the chest. Mohamed was pronounced dead by Mayo Clinic paramedics at 5:49 pm.

Witnesses said that Hassan chased down Mohamed at the park and stabbed him. Police said they recovered two knives at the scene.

Hassan’s trial is now set to begin on January 18, 2022.