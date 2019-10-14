Clear

Trial set in cross-border chase that ended with gunfire

Man accused of attempted carjacking.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A St. Paul man is pleading not guilty after what authorities describe as an high-speed chase that led to an attempted carjacking.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30, is charged with eluding and exercising control over stolen property-2nd degree. He was arrested after a pursuit on September 25 from Albert Lea into Worth County where shots were fired.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, during which Amabile intentionally made contact with an Albert Lea squad car. Law enforcement says Amabile displayed a handgun as he drove into Worth County and tried to carjack a vehicle that had pulled over to the side of the road on Highway 105.

A Freeborn County deputy says that’s when he fired three shots through his patrol windshield and Amabile dropped to the ground. He was not wounded.

Amabile’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 30 in Worth County District Court.

