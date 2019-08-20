Trial set in assault of Mason City woman and child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now set for trial for a domestic assault that injured a child.

Jeffery Bingham, 36 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.

He was arrested July 21 after Mason City police say Bingham choked a woman and beat her with a broom handle. Investigators say a 3-year-old child was struck while Bingham was assaulting the woman. Court documents state the woman suffered a cut lip and visible wounds on her head and leg while the child got a bruise on the forehead.

Bingham’s trial is scheduled to start on November 5.