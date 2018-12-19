Trial set in Ventura hammer attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of a hammer attack is pleading not guilty.

Eric Allen Young, 38 of Ventura, is charged with domestic abuse assault. He was arrested after an incident on November 15 in the 2300 block of 220th Street. Law enforcement says Young choked a woman until she passed out, then hit her with a hammer.

Young’s trial is scheduled to start on January 29.