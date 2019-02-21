Clear
Trial set in Rochester traffic stop that led to a drug charge

Jeffrey O'Groske Jeffrey O'Groske

Rochester man pleaded not guilty.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 2:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a drug pipe fell out of his jacket during a traffic stop. He’s now pleading not guilty to a felony charge.

Jeffrey Paul O’Groske, 45 of Rochester, was pulled over a little after midnight on December 11, 2018. Rochester police say he was found to have a canceled driver’s license and 2.23 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

O’Groske pleaded not guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession, driving after cancellation, and violation of driving restriction. His trial is set to begin on July 29.

