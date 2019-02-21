ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a drug pipe fell out of his jacket during a traffic stop. He’s now pleading not guilty to a felony charge.
Jeffrey Paul O’Groske, 45 of Rochester, was pulled over a little after midnight on December 11, 2018. Rochester police say he was found to have a canceled driver’s license and 2.23 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
O’Groske pleaded not guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession, driving after cancellation, and violation of driving restriction. His trial is set to begin on July 29.
Related Content
- Trial set in Rochester traffic stop that led to a drug charge
- Drug bust after Rochester traffic stop
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Rochester man
- Trial set in Rochester drug arrest
- Trials set for Rochester drug bust
- Trial set in Rochester shooting
- Trial set in Rochester robbery
- Trial set in Rochester gunfire
- Not guilty plea in Rochester traffic stop
Scroll for more content...