Trial set in Rochester teen sex case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man reportedly found in bed with a 14-year-old is pleading not guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Robert William Vidales, 20 of Rochester, was arrested on December 8, 2018. The mother of the teenage girl told police she found Vidales in their home wearing only underwear and socks. Officers say Vidales ran out of the home and was arrested down the street.
His trial is scheduled for July 22.
