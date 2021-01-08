Trial set in Rochester hospital stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has finally been scheduled over a stabbing at St. Marys Hospital.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault. He was arrested on May 29, 2019, after police said the stabbed his wife four times in the St. Marys employee cafeteria.

Investigators say Nasona believed his wife had been unfaithful to him and he brought a knife to the hospital and chased her around a salad bar before stabbing her. Nasona is also accused of slashing about someone who tried to push him away from his wife. He was eventually subdued by a Mayo Clinic security officer and another man in the cafeteria.

Nasona entered not guilty pleas in July 2019 and was original scheduled to stand trial in February 2020 but that was delayed and the COVID-19 pandemic then hit, bringing Minnesota court proceedings nearly to a stop. His trial is now scheduled to begin on March 15.