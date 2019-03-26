Clear
Trial set in Rochester hammer attack

Frank Towers Frank Towers

Man also accused of assaulting jail personnel.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set for a man accused of attacking his roommate and then assaulting jailers at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Frank Towers, 41 of Rochester, was first arrested in May 2018 for allegedly hitting his roommate in the head with a hammer. Towers was then accused in June 2018 of spitting on two deputies and hitting a sergeant with a wad of toilet paper with urine on it.

Towers was found competent to stand trial on March 14 and is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault, two counts of 4th degree assault of a correction employee, attempted 4th degree assault of a correctional employee, domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process with force. His trial is scheduled to start on September 30.

Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
