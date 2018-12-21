Clear
Trial set in Rochester gunfire

Man arrested in September after argument with woman.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set for a man accused of firing a gun into the air.

James Comer Grant, 38 of Rochester, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Grant was arrested on September 6 after Rochester police got a report of gunfire in the area of 1st Street SW and 6th Avenue. Security footage helped police get a description and officers say they came across Grant a block away, arguing with a woman.

Grant’s trial is due to begin on June 10.

