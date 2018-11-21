Trial set in Rochester gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A threat to shoot someone is going to trial.

Joseph Vincent Hollins, 37 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence. Authorities say Hollins got into an argument in the North Star Bar parking lot on September 9. He’s accused of hitting someone in the head with the gun and threatening to shoot the victim.

He entered a not guilty plea Wednesday and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2019.