Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trial set in Rochester gun threat

Joseph Hollins Joseph Hollins

Authorities say parking lot argument escalated to violence.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A threat to shoot someone is going to trial.

Joseph Vincent Hollins, 37 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence. Authorities say Hollins got into an argument in the North Star Bar parking lot on September 9. He’s accused of hitting someone in the head with the gun and threatening to shoot the victim.

He entered a not guilty plea Wednesday and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Library repair update

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Community Events