Trial set in Rochester chain-reaction crash

Police say driver was medicated at the time.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of starting a chain-reaction crash is pleading not guilty.

Brian Keith Radloff, 58 of Grand Meadow, is charged with criminal vehicular operation and 4th degree DWI. Authorities say he was under the influence of prescription medication when he hit a row of parked cars at a stop light on June 30 in Rochester.

Police say Radloff told them he didn’t remember anything about the crash.

His trial is scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.

