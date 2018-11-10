Trial set in Rochester chain-reaction crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of starting a chain-reaction crash is pleading not guilty.

Brian Keith Radloff, 58 of Grand Meadow, is charged with criminal vehicular operation and 4th degree DWI. Authorities say he was under the influence of prescription medication when he hit a row of parked cars at a stop light on June 30 in Rochester.

Police say Radloff told them he didn’t remember anything about the crash.

His trial is scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.