ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of starting a chain-reaction crash is pleading not guilty.
Brian Keith Radloff, 58 of Grand Meadow, is charged with criminal vehicular operation and 4th degree DWI. Authorities say he was under the influence of prescription medication when he hit a row of parked cars at a stop light on June 30 in Rochester.
Police say Radloff told them he didn’t remember anything about the crash.
His trial is scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.
Related Content
- Trial set in Rochester chain-reaction crash
- Chain reaction collision in Rochester
- Trial set in Rochester shooting
- Trial set in Rochester robbery
- Trial set in Rochester drug arrest
- Trials set for Rochester drug bust
- Trial date set in Rochester murder
- Trial set in Rochester attempted murder case
- UPDATE: Fourth driver identified in I-35 chain reaction accident
- UPDATE: Around 70 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Interstate-35
Scroll for more content...