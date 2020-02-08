Clear
Trial set in Rochester apartment shooting

Abdirahman Abdullahi (leff) and Iman Iman
Abdirahman Abdullahi (leff) and Iman Iman

Two men facing attempted murder charges.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been set for one of the men charged with a shooting at Meadow Park Apartments.

Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27 of Rochester, and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, are accused of shooting a man multiple times on August 7, 2019. Police say the victim was left with gunshot wounds to the upper chest, back of the head, and below the knee after a “physical commotion” with Abdullahi and Iman in a third floor hallway of the apartment complex.

Abdullahi has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. He is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 4. Iman is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence. He has not entered a plea.

Both men remain behind bars on $5 million bond.

