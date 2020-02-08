ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been set for one of the men charged with a shooting at Meadow Park Apartments.
Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27 of Rochester, and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, are accused of shooting a man multiple times on August 7, 2019. Police say the victim was left with gunshot wounds to the upper chest, back of the head, and below the knee after a “physical commotion” with Abdullahi and Iman in a third floor hallway of the apartment complex.
Abdullahi has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. He is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 4. Iman is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence. He has not entered a plea.
Both men remain behind bars on $5 million bond.
Related Content
- Trial set in Rochester apartment shooting
- Trial set in Rochester shooting
- Trial set in Rochester robbery
- Trial set in Rochester gunfire
- Trial set in Rochester drug arrest
- Trials set for Rochester drug bust
- Trial date set in Rochester murder
- Trial set in Rochester attempted murder case
- Trial set in Rochester chain-reaction crash
- Trial set in Rochester gun threat