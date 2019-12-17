Clear
Trial set in North Iowa crash that injured Rochester man

Dylan Henaman
Dylan Henaman

Mitchell County driver pleading not guilty to two felonies.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – Charges have been filed for a Mitchell County crash that seriously injured a Rochester man.

Dylan Daniel Henaman, 24 of McIntire, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of serious injury by vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says Henaman was driving at a high rate of speed just north of Little Cedar on August 10. The Patrol says Henaman lost control on a curve of 430th Street near Quail Avenue, went into the north ditch, and his vehicle wound up on its roof in the Little Cedar River.

Tyler Keifer, 23 of Rochester, was hurt in the crash and taken to Rochester for treatment.

According to court documents, prosecutors are claiming Henaman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

His trial is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2020.

