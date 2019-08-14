Clear
Trial set in North Iowa check forgery

Authorities say many of the checks were used to buy lottery tickets.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of using forged checks to buy lottery tickets is pleading not guilty.

Michael Arthur Rasmussen, 41 of Mason City, is charged with commission of unlawful activity, five counts of forgery, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. He was arrested in July.

Investigators say Rasmussen forged about 24 checks totaling over $3,000 between January and May, many of which were used to illegally buy Iowa lottery tickets. Law enforcement says Rasmussen also wrote nearly $1,000 in checks from his own closed account.

A trial is set to start on September 24.

