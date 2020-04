Trial set in Mason City sex abuse case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a Cerro Gordo County man accused of sexual contact with a teen.

Eric James Dirksen, 34 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse and enticing a minor. Both charges are felonies. Authorities say Dirksen has sexual contact with a 14- or 15-year-old victim in January.

His trial is scheduled to begin on August 11.