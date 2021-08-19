Trial set in Mason City burglary attempt that turned into police chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over an alleged break-in attempt that led to a chase.

Cody Dakin, 26 of Manly, is charged with second-degree attempted burglary, eluding, and illegal possession of a prescription drug or device.

Mason City police say Dakin was trying to break into an apartment on July 19 before leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. Dakin allegedly abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot before being caught. Police say his vehicle wasn’t put into park and crashed into another vehicle.

Dakin’s trial is set to begin on October 5.