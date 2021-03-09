Trial set in Marshalltown convenience store murder

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A man accused of killing a convenience store worker is pleading not guilty.

Rocky Dean Trujillo III, 20 of Marshalltown, was is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, trafficking in stolen weapons, and assault while participating in a felony. Authorities say Trujillo shot Michael Ray West, 48 of Marshalltown, at a Casey’s convenience store on February 15.

West later died of his injuries. Investigators say Trujillo was identified as the shooter through security video from the store.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on August 10 in Marshall County District Court.