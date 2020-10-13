Trial set in Howard County knife assault

CRESCO, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to cutting a woman with a knife in Howard County.

Terry Lee Roberts, 63 of New York Mills, MN, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault, and possession of contraband. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Roberts got into a dispute with a woman in Elma on September 15. The two were allegedly sitting in the woman’s vehicle when Roberts grabbed a knife from her. Deputies say when the woman tried to take it back, the grabbed the blade and cut her finger.

Roberts is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 6, 2021.