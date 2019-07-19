Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Trial set in Hancock County gun case

Man accused of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man charged with illegal weapon possession after a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

Adam Ryan Ziv, 34 of Colorado, is facing three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of carrying weapons. He was arrested June 17 after being stopped for speeding on James Avenue south of Britt.

Authorities say an open beer was seen in Ziv’s vehicle, which led to a search that found three guns and a baton.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 108°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 106°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Community Events