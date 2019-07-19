Trial set in Hancock County gun case

GARNER, Iowa – A man charged with illegal weapon possession after a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

Adam Ryan Ziv, 34 of Colorado, is facing three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of carrying weapons. He was arrested June 17 after being stopped for speeding on James Avenue south of Britt.

Authorities say an open beer was seen in Ziv’s vehicle, which led to a search that found three guns and a baton.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 21.