Trial set in Freeborn County chase through a barbed wire fence

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A trial is scheduled for a man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase.

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38 of Albert Lea, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony theft, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Johnson on January 12 after seeing him driving with no lights on at 2:24 am near St. Peter Avenue and Eberhardt Street. Johnson is accused of speeding away and driving through a barbed wire fence before getting stuck in the snow on Neal Street.

Investigators say the vehicle Johnson was driving has been stolen from Virgil's Tow and Travel in Albert Lea.

Johnson is now set to stand trial starting November 2.