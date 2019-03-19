Trial set in December meth arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man pulled over in a stolen van is pleading not guilty.

Michael Jaye Kochen, 37 of Rochester, was arrested on December 3, 2018, and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and driving after revocation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says they spotted Kochen driving the van in the 3000 block of Marion Road Southeast and followed it to the intersection of Highway 14 and Tee Time Road. Deputies say just under a gram of meth was found in the van.

Kochen’s trial is set to begin August 26.