Trial set in Clear Lake boating crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of crashing into a dock on Clear Lake is pleading not guilty.

Edward Peter Michael Eades, 23 of Grand Forks, North Dakota, is charged with boating while intoxicated-1st offense. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Eades was piloting a boat early July 4 when it hit a dock and another docked boat in the 5600 block of South Shore Drive.

Deputies say the docked boat sustained minimal damage and there was structural damage to the dock. Eades and two passengers were not hurt.

A trial is scheduled to start on October 29.