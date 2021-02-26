Trial set in Christmas chase through Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty to charges in a Christmas chase.

Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr., 27 of Mason City, is accused of OWI-3rd or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding, and driving without a license.

Hovenga was arrested on December 25, 2020, after Mason City police say they tried to stop him driving the wrong way on a one-way road. Hovenga allegedly sped off and then tried to escape on foot in the area of 2nd Avenue NW and North Madison Avenue.

His trial is set to start on May 11.