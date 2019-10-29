Trial set in Chickasaw County chase

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Waterloo man is set for trial over a high-speed chase through northeast Iowa.
Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, has pleaded not guilty to eluding and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested after Chickasaw County deputies were called to a Fredericksburg home about a no-contact violation and Harris led them on a chase.
There were warrants out for Harris’ arrest for domestic abuse assault and displaying a dangerous weapon.
Harris is now scheduled to stand trial on January 2, 2020.
