Trial set in Chickasaw County chase

Johnny Harris
Waterloo man pleads not guilty.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Waterloo man is set for trial over a high-speed chase through northeast Iowa.

Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, has pleaded not guilty to eluding and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested after Chickasaw County deputies were called to a Fredericksburg home about a no-contact violation and Harris led them on a chase.

There were warrants out for Harris’ arrest for domestic abuse assault and displaying a dangerous weapon.

Harris is now scheduled to stand trial on January 2, 2020.

