Trial set in Cerro Gordo County crash that sent three to the hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a two-vehicle collision that sent several people to the hospital.

Garrett Kaer Pendergast, 25 of Mason City, is charged with DWI-1st offense and possession of marijuana-1st offense for the crash on October 5 at the intersection of 305th Street and Thrush Avenue in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pendergast was illegally passing another vehicle within 100 feet of the intersection when he crashed into the westbound car driven by Lucas Dahl, 29 of Mason City.

Dahl, a passenger in his vehicle, and a passenger in Pendergast’s vehicle, all went to the hospital for treatment after the collision.

A trial is scheduled to begin on February 9, 2021.