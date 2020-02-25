Clear

Trial set in Cerro Gordo County crash that killed one, injured another

Tomas Berk

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A trial is set for a North Iowa crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Tomas Berk, 24 of Janesville, Wisconsin, is pleading not guilty to homicide by vehicle by OWI, homicide by vehicle by reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle. Police say Berk was the driver who went into the ditch on September 27, 2019, on California Avenue south of HIghway 122 and just west of Mason City.

That crash killed Madisyn Ensign, 21, and seriously injured Dominic Clifford, 18.

Investigators say lab results indicate Berk had one or more controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.

His trial is set to start on May 19 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Community Events