Trial set in Bremer County crash that left a man paralyzed

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Woman is pleading not guilty for a collision that paralyzed a man.
Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31 of Sumner, is charged with serious injury by vehicle. Her trial is set to start on April 2 in Bremer County.
Authorities say Nickerson was driving on 140th Street on September 17, 2019, when she rear ended another vehicle driven by Jeffrey
Bloom in the 3400 block. Court documents state Nickerson was having a Facebook Messenger conversation on her phone when the collision occurred.
The crash left Bloom paralyzed from the chest down.
