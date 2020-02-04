Clear

Trial set in Bremer County crash that left a man paralyzed

Sumner woman pleaded not guilty in September 2019 collision.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 7:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Woman is pleading not guilty for a collision that paralyzed a man.

Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31 of Sumner, is charged with serious injury by vehicle. Her trial is set to start on April 2 in Bremer County.
Authorities say Nickerson was driving on 140th Street on September 17, 2019, when she rear ended another vehicle driven by Jeffrey

Bloom in the 3400 block. Court documents state Nickerson was having a Facebook Messenger conversation on her phone when the collision occurred.

The crash left Bloom paralyzed from the chest down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rochester in a new light

Image

Caucuses: Some Reporting Issues in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Honoring the Hubble House Legacy

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

A Virtual Field Trip

Image

A Closer Look at Bus Rapid Transit

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

Foreign Journalist's Reaction To Iowa Caucus

Image

Caucus Debacle

Community Events