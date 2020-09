ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial is scheduled over a summer drive-by shooting.

Anthony Nick Barela, 29 of Albert Lea, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. He accused of stopping his car on August 6 in Albert Lea and firing a small-caliber gun at someone in the 900 Block of Front Street W. Police say when Barela was arrested, a small-caliber revolver was found in his vehicle.

A trial is now set to begin on March 2, 2021.