Trial set for woman cornered in Olmsted County home by dogs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman authorities say was trapped by dogs inside a Marion Township home is pleading not guilty to several crimes.

Nicole Lynn Martin, 37 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree burglary, two counts of mail theft, and 5th degree drug possession. She was arrested on May 25 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street.

A woman told deputies she returned home to find the place ransacked and Martin locked in a downstairs bedroom, having been chased in there by two German Shepherds in the home.

Martin is accused of stealing 10 DVDs, a pillow case set, and some mail. Law enforcement says she also had 15 sedative pills in her possession when taken into custody.

Martin’s trial is now set to begin on December 9.