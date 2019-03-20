Clear
Trial set for woman arrested for shoplifting at Walmart

Law enforcement says drugs were found when she was searched.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading not guilty in a shoplifting arrest that allegedly turned up some drugs.

Dawn Renee McKinney-Biddick, 43 of Sheffield, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, driving while barred, two counts of 5th degree theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her trial is now due to begin on June 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Authorities say McKinney-Biddick was arrested in February after stealing over $100 worth of items from the Mason City Walmart. Court documents say a search of her then found meth and three syringes.

